US Secret Service director resigns following attempted assassination of Trump

Shafaq News/ The Director of the United States Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, announced her resignation on Tuesday following an attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump.

Cheatle testified for hours at the Capitol on Monday, facing bipartisan scrutiny from lawmakers regarding the agency's failures that allowed the assassination attempt to occur.

"The Secret Service failed on July 13, the day that nearly ended Trump's life," Cheatle stated. "As the Director of the United States Secret Service, I take full responsibility for any security lapses within our agency."

"We must learn from what happened," she continued, "and I will work diligently to ensure that an incident like July 13 never happens again. Our agents, officers, and support personnel understand that we are expected to risk our lives every day to carry out a mission that must never fail."

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, a Republican from Kentucky, along with other Republican lawmakers, called for Cheatle's resignation.

Democrats also demanded her departure, including Representative Ro Khanna, a Democrat from California, who stated, "If a President, former President, or candidate faces an assassination attempt, you should resign."

Former President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, when a shooter positioned on a nearby rooftop fired several shots, striking Trump in the upper part of his right ear.

The assailant was killed at the scene by Secret Service officers, with one bystander dead and two others critically injured.