US President Donald Trump has said that he felt like a "Superman"

Category: World

Date: 2020-10-14T15:59:18+0000
Shafaq news/ President Trump told a crowd of supporters he felt like "Superman” after his experimental COVID-19 treatment during a campaign stop in Johnstown, on Tuesday night.

The vaccines are coming soon، the therapeutics، and frankly، the cure. All I know is I took something — whatever it was, I felt good very quickly,” the president said during his second rally since being declared coronavirus-free by his doctor.

I don’t know what it was, antibodies or what but I ‘felt like Superman,” he said.

The 74-year-old commander-in-chief went on to thank the doctors that treated him at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after he was hospitalized at the Maryland facility for three nights.

The president also boasted about his new immunity to the infection which has claimed the lives of more than 216,000 Americans.

 

 

 

