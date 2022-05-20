US Department of State expresses concerns about “vote buying” in the Lebanese elections

Shafaq News/ The US Department of State welcomed holding the Lebanese parliamentary elections and hoped to form a committed government.

“The United States welcomes that parliamentary elections in Lebanon were held on time and without major security incidents. We congratulate the Lebanese people on their participation despite challenging circumstances. We also recognize the important role the Lebanese Armed Forces and Internal Security Forces played in supporting the process and maintaining security.” The US Department said in a press statement.

“We share the concerns raised by our partners in the international community of allegations of vote-buying, clientelism, and reports of intimidation.”

As Lebanon looks ahead, we urge those elected and the country’s political leaders to heed the Lebanese people’s call for change and to work seriously, and with urgency, to take the necessary actions to rescue the economy. We also urge the swift formation of a government capable of and committed to undertaking the hard work required to restore the confidence of the Lebanese people and the international community.” The statement concluded.