US Biden accuses Republicans of seeking to halt government work over budget disagreements

Shafaq News/ U.S. President Joe Biden voiced his concerns on Thursday, accusing the Republican Party of attempting to isolate him and suspend the operations of the country's government due to their inability to reach an agreement on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Speaking at a campaign event in Virginia, President Biden expressed his confusion over the Republican Party's motivations, stating, "I don't know exactly why, but they knew they wanted to impeach me. As far as I can tell, they want to impeach me because they want to suspend the government."

He emphasized his commitment to his duties, saying, "I have a job to do. Everyone asks about impeachment. When I wake up every morning, I don't think about impeachment. I'm not kidding; I have a job to do. I have to solve issues that affect American citizens daily."

In response to the looming budget impasse, the White House has urged members of the U.S. Congress to temporarily extend government funding to avert the potential shutdown of certain federal agencies. Shalanda Young, director of the Office of Management and Budget, explained at the end of August that this move would provide lawmakers the necessary time to compromise on budget-related matters.

The new fiscal year in the United States is slated to begin on October 1, and the pressure is mounting for bipartisan cooperation to ensure the uninterrupted functioning of the government and the effective allocation of resources for the year ahead.