UNSC members condemn Israeli military operations in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, several countries condemned Israel’s operations in Syria during a United Nations Security Council session in New York.

Jordan’s UN envoy, Mahmoud Al-Hamoud, stated that Amman denounces the Israeli attacks, including the latest ground incursion in Daraa, calling it an escalation of the conflict in the region. He urged Israel to withdraw from all Syrian territories it has recently occupied and to cease what he described as provocations.

France’s UN representative, Nicolas de Rivière, called on Israel to respect Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to withdraw to the disengagement zone.

China’s UN envoy also condemned Israeli airstrikes on Syria, demanding an immediate withdrawal from Syrian territory.

Earlier, the Israeli military said it had targeted "remaining military capabilities" near two bases in Palmyra and T4 in Homs province, western Syria.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continued operations in southern Syria, advancing once again into the Yarmouk Basin area in western Daraa province. These operations resulted in displacing 350 families from the village of Koya to shelter centers due to the Israeli attack, Al-Jazeera Reported.

Following the collapse of Bashar Al-Assad's regime on December 8, 2024, Israel has carried out over 350 airstrikes, destroying missile depots, radar systems, and chemical weapons facilities, with Damascus, Homs, and Tartus among the hardest-hit regions. These attacks have dismantled more than 70% of Syria's former military assets, including fighter jets, helicopters, and naval vessels.

Israeli forces have also launched ground incursions into southern Syria, seizing the demilitarized buffer zone in the Golan Heights, a move seen as a violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement. Troops have also fortified positions on Mount Hermon, signaling a push for long-term control.