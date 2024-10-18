UNIFIL spokesperson: Israel targeted our forces 5 times

Shafaq News/ The spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced on Friday that the forces operating in southern Lebanon were “deliberately” targeted five times.

"The devastation and destruction of many villages along the Blue Line, and even beyond, is shocking," UNIFIL spokesperson, said.

The Blue Line is a demarcation line published by the UN, dividing Lebanon from Israel and the Golan Heights. It has been described as "temporary" and "not a border, but a “line of withdrawal”.

When asked about the possibility of resorting to self-defense against Israel, he said that it might happen but it is important to de-escalate tensions.

According to Tenenti, an investigation several months ago had detected "a trace of the possible use of white phosphorous" by the Israeli army close to a UNIFIL base. He added that the UN Security Council was aware of the case.

"The drone was coming from the south but circling around the ship and getting very, very close, a few meters away from the ship," he pointed out.

The clashes between Israel and Hezbollah began on the heels of the war between Israel and Hamas that erupted on October 7, 2023, when the Lebanese party opened a “support front” for the Gaza Strip.

Israel has intensified its airstrikes on Lebanon since September 23, targeting what it claims are infrastructure and facilities belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, eastern Lebanon, and the southern suburbs of Beirut. Since then, the ongoing Israeli bombardment has resulted in the deaths of 2,412 individuals, including women and children, and injuries to 11,267 others.