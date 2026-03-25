UN warns of escalating toll in Iran and Lebanon

Shafaq News- Geneva

The escalating military operations in the region had led to more than 22,000 people killed or injured in Iran and Lebanon, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, stated on Wednesday, warning of a growing humanitarian impact.

In press remarks, Turk said attacks across Iran have affected 31 provinces, resulting in the deaths of around 1,400 civilians and injuries to more than 20,000 others.

Regarding Lebanon, he noted that more than 1,000 people have been killed within three weeks of Israeli strikes, cautioning that the humanitarian situation risks a “complete collapse.”

Turk also warned that military activity near nuclear facilities poses a dangerous escalation risk, urging all parties to avoid a broader confrontation. He added that the ongoing conflict could push up to 25 million people toward acute hunger, amid disruptions to energy markets and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

The UN official said the effects of the conflict have extended to Iraq, Syria, and the Palestinian territories, stressing that attacks targeting civilians constitute a clear violation of international law. “The attacks attributed to Iran have affected the security of Gulf countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, and Jordan,” he stressed.

The warning comes as the confrontation between Israel, the United States, and Iran enters its 26th day, while Lebanon continues to witness sustained escalation since early March.