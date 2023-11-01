UN condemns Israeli airstrikes on Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza

Shafaq News / The United Nations condemned the Israeli airstrikes that targeted the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, describing the attacks as "heinous" and resulting in the tragic deaths of scores of Palestinians. Israel claimed the strikes were aimed at Hamas leaders.

Martin Griffiths, the Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, said in a statement, "These are merely the latest atrocities inflicted upon the people of Gaza, plunging the conflict into a horrifying new phase with increasingly dire humanitarian consequences." He emphasized, "The world appears unwilling and even hesitant to take decisive action to halt this war."

Earlier, Gaza's Ministry of Interior had reported an initial toll of approximately 400 casualties, a mix of fatalities and injuries, predominantly women and children, due to the Israeli airstrikes on the Jabalia camp.