UN Secretary-General calls for ceasefire at Cairo Peace Summit

Shafaq News/ United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres reiterated his plea for an immediate ceasefire during his address at the Cairo Peace Summit on Saturday. He stressed the urgency of ending the ongoing conflict to safeguard the lives of children and end the Palestinian people's suffering.

In his speech, Guterres affirmed the "justness and legitimacy" of the Palestinian people's demands and emphasized the need for peace based on the two-state solution. He urged all parties to adhere to international law, avoid targeting civilians, schools, and hospitals, and work towards providing essential humanitarian aid to the residents of the Gaza Strip.

The Cairo Peace Summit, attended by various nations, including Iraq, Qatar, Turkey, Greece, Palestine, the Emirates, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Italy, and Cyprus, aims to address the escalating conflict in the region