UK’s Wythenshawe blaze: Explosions and thick smoke force evacuations

Shafaq News/ A massive fire broke out at an industrial estate in Manchester on Sunday, prompting the evacuation of nearby residents.

The incident, which involved heavy goods vehicles, occurred on Ennis Close, near Wythenshawe Hospital. Witnesses reported hearing explosions and seeing large plumes of black smoke filling the sky.

"It sounded like fireworks at first, then the blasts became much louder," said local resident Ben Meighan-Carey. "The smoke was thick and spread quickly."

Emergency services, including ten fire engines, police, and ambulance crews, responded swiftly to the scene. The Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) confirmed that several properties were evacuated as a precaution. Authorities urged residents to keep their windows and doors closed and to avoid the area due to the dense smoke and ongoing explosions.

"At this stage, we have no reports of injuries," a spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said. "However, we continue to assess the situation."