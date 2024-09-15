UK’s Starmer signals interest in Albania immigration plan as alternative to Rwanda scheme

Shafaq News/ UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed interest in a migrant processing scheme in Albania, modeled on a deal between Italy and the Balkan nation, as a possible alternative to the Conservative Party's controversial Rwanda deportation plan.

According to The Telegraph, Italy, under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reached an agreement last year to establish two migrant processing centers in Albania, designed to handle claims for up to 36,000 migrants annually. The first center is set to open this autumn following delays. The scheme has reportedly reduced the number of illegal migrants arriving in Italy from 118,000 to 44,500, marking a 62% decrease in the past year.

Speaking during a visit to Washington, Starmer said he was "interested" to see how the Albanian scheme works and planned to discuss the program with Meloni in Rome, noting her strong stance on migration. "Let’s see. It’s early days, but I’m interested in how that works," Starmer said. He acknowledged that he had previously spoken with Meloni about joint operations to tackle irregular migration, and looks forward to further discussions during their upcoming meeting.

Starmer’s interest in the Albanian scheme comes despite Labour’s commitment to scrapping the Rwanda deportation plan, a flagship policy of the Conservative government. Italy’s approach differs from Rwanda’s, as rejected asylum seekers under the Albania deal would be sent back to their home countries, while those accepted would be settled in Italy. In contrast, the UK’s Rwanda scheme would have involved deporting migrants to Rwanda for processing.

Starmer’s upcoming visit to Rome is part of a broader effort to strengthen cooperation with European nations on curbing illegal migration. The Labour leader has made several trips to European capitals in recent months, meeting leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss migration challenges.

More than 23,000 migrants have arrived in the UK via small boats this year, a figure similar to last year’s crossings by the same time. Starmer highlighted Germany’s role in supplying engines for the small boats used in Channel crossings and urged greater efforts to stop the flow of parts from Germany.

The trip also follows Starmer’s announcement of an £84 million foreign aid pledge aimed at addressing the root causes of irregular migration, including conflict, climate change, and poverty. The funding, spread over three years, is intended to improve education and employment opportunities in affected regions to encourage people to remain in their home countries rather than seeking refuge in Europe.

Starmer described the migrant crisis, particularly crossings of the Mediterranean and English Channel, as a key issue, saying, "This is a crisis that affects the whole of Europe, and we must work together to find solutions."