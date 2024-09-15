UK’s Starmer signals interest in Albania immigration plan as alternative to Rwanda scheme
Shafaq News/ UK’s Prime Minister Keir Starmer has expressed interest in
a migrant processing scheme in Albania, modeled on a deal between Italy and the
Balkan nation, as a possible alternative to the Conservative Party's
controversial Rwanda deportation plan.
According to The Telegraph, Italy, under Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni,
reached an agreement last year to establish two migrant processing centers in
Albania, designed to handle claims for up to 36,000 migrants annually. The
first center is set to open this autumn following delays. The scheme has
reportedly reduced the number of illegal migrants arriving in Italy from
118,000 to 44,500, marking a 62% decrease in the past year.
Speaking during a visit to Washington, Starmer said he was
"interested" to see how the Albanian scheme works and planned to
discuss the program with Meloni in Rome, noting her strong stance on migration.
"Let’s see. It’s early days, but I’m interested in how that works,"
Starmer said. He acknowledged that he had previously spoken with Meloni about
joint operations to tackle irregular migration, and looks forward to further
discussions during their upcoming meeting.
Starmer’s interest in the Albanian scheme comes despite Labour’s
commitment to scrapping the Rwanda deportation plan, a flagship policy of the
Conservative government. Italy’s approach differs from Rwanda’s, as rejected
asylum seekers under the Albania deal would be sent back to their home
countries, while those accepted would be settled in Italy. In contrast, the
UK’s Rwanda scheme would have involved deporting migrants to Rwanda for
processing.
Starmer’s upcoming visit to Rome is part of a broader effort to
strengthen cooperation with European nations on curbing illegal migration. The
Labour leader has made several trips to European capitals in recent months,
meeting leaders including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President
Emmanuel Macron to discuss migration challenges.
More than 23,000 migrants have arrived in the UK via small boats this
year, a figure similar to last year’s crossings by the same time. Starmer
highlighted Germany’s role in supplying engines for the small boats used in
Channel crossings and urged greater efforts to stop the flow of parts from
Germany.
The trip also follows Starmer’s announcement of an £84 million foreign
aid pledge aimed at addressing the root causes of irregular migration,
including conflict, climate change, and poverty. The funding, spread over three
years, is intended to improve education and employment opportunities in
affected regions to encourage people to remain in their home countries rather
than seeking refuge in Europe.
Starmer described the migrant crisis, particularly crossings of the
Mediterranean and English Channel, as a key issue, saying, "This is a
crisis that affects the whole of Europe, and we must work together to find
solutions."