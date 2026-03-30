UK rules out joining Iran war as global protests surge against US, Israel

Shafaq News- London

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday ruled out joining a war with Iran, resisting pressure from US President Donald Trump as opposition to the US–Israeli campaign intensifies worldwide.

In a statement, Starmer said the UK’s decisions are guided by national interests, noting that Britain remains engaged in Ukraine while facing rising tensions with Iran. The Iran war “is not our war and we will not be dragged into it,” he affirmed.

Spain, meanwhile, barred US military aircraft involved in operations against Iran from its airspace, according to El País, extending an earlier refusal to grant access to jointly operated bases. The move forces flights to reroute toward the Middle East, with exceptions limited to emergencies. Economy Minister Carlos Cuerpo framed the decision as consistent with Madrid’s opposition to what it considers a unilateral conflict.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has repeatedly criticized the strikes, warning of economic fallout and stressing that civilians should not bear the cost, as tensions with Washington deepen.

Public opposition has surged across the United States, where millions joined nationwide “No Kings” rallies over the weekend. Organizers reported more than 3,100 events across all 50 states, with participation exceeding nine million, including large gatherings in Washington, DC, and New York City.

Massive “No Kings” Protests Sweep U.S. as Crowds Rally Against Trump, Immigration Policy and Iran War Millions of Americans took to the streets Saturday nationwide from New York and Washington to rural towns proclaiming that the Constitution and freedoms are under threat,… pic.twitter.com/HMUQMGAlCc — Washington Eye (@washington_EY) March 30, 2026

Similar demonstrations spread internationally, with rallies in Paris, London, Rome, Toronto, Athens, Tokyo, and Porto calling for an end to the conflict and warning against further escalation.

The largest protests in U.S. history are unfolding across the country as Americans demand an end to the illegal war their administration has chosen to wage against Iran.For years, the American public has demonstrated remarkable moral courage by consistently opposing the… pic.twitter.com/0OK7cRMnCM — Esmaeil Baqaei (@IRIMFA_SPOX) March 29, 2026

In Israel, hundreds took to the streets in Tel Aviv and other cities, where police dispersed unauthorized gatherings and detained several participants, as weekly demonstrations continue to grow.