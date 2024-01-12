UK: We will not launch further attacks on Houthis

Shafaq News / The spokesperson for the British Prime Minister affirmed that the UK will not launch further attacks on the Houthi forces following the strong airstrikes conducted early Friday.

The spokesperson stated on Friday, "There are no plans to carry out additional attacks against Houthi targets, but we will keep security plans under review."

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also expressed that the country's objective is to "de-escalate tensions and restore stability."

Sunak stated on Friday, "We believe that the strikes we conducted with the United States in Yemen will diminish the Houthi's ability to launch attacks in the Red Sea and disrupt them."