UAV attack targets Iranian-backed military groups in Deir Ezzor

Category: World

Date: 2022-01-04T16:06:13+0000

Shafaq News/ Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) targeted sites affiliated with Iranian-backed military groups in al-Ashara desert (Badiya) in Deir Ezzor's eastern countryside, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported on Tuesday. The war watchdog said that loud explosions were heard from the vicinity of Mazar Ain Ali farms near the village of al-Qurya in the eastern countryside of Deir Ezzor. The territory is known to be a stronghold of Iranian-backed paramilitary groups in the western Euphrates area. The attack was carried out by UAVs that belong to an unidentified party, and the Global Coalition warplanes are roaming the airspace of the area, SOHR added. The losses resulting from the airstrike were not immediately clear, according to the London-based Observatory.

