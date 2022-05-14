Report

UAE's federal council elects Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as President

Category: World

Date: 2022-05-14T10:00:27+0000
Shafaq News/ The Federal Supreme Council of the United Arab Emirates(UAE) has elected Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the President of the UAE, the Emirates News Agency WAM reported on Saturday.

It makes 61-year-old Sheikh Mohamed the third President of the UAE.

Dubai Ruler and Prime Minister of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum shared his congratulations, according to a WAM report.

The Council reportedly held a meeting on Saturday at al-Mushrif Palace in Abu Dhabi, chaired by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.

The meeting was attended by the heads of all seven emirates: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah; Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, according to a WAM report.

