President Barzani Extends Condolences to UAE President Following His Brother's Passing

Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani on Thursday extended condolences to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the people of the Gulf country on the passing of the president's brother, Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed.

The UAE Presidential Court on Thursday announced the passing of Sheikh Saeed, the son of the Gulf monarchy's founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan, and brother of the current President, Sheikh Mohamed.

"I extend my deepest condolences to President Mohamed Bin Zayed and the people of the United Arab Emirates on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed," the president wrote on Twitter, the social media platform rebranded as X, "The people of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and I stand with the UAE during this difficult time."

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani wrote, "I'm deeply saddened by the news of the passing of HH [His Highness] Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan."

"On behalf of the Kurdish people, I extend sincere condolences to my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, the Al Nahyan family, and the Emirati people during this difficult time," the premier added.

The royal family's member had been suffering from a health problem, the Court has previously revealed, according to the Abu-Dhabi-based newspaper, The National.

Sheikh Saeed held numerous top positions in the UAE throughout his life. Prior to his death, he was the UAE Ruler's Representative, supervising numerous renowned projects and high-profile events, according to the newspaper.

The UAE president has announced three-day mourning on the death of his brother. Official mourning has already begun, as flags across the country are flown at half-mast.