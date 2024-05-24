UAE and Kurdistan leaders discuss strengthening cooperation

Shafaq News / On Friday, UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan met with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to discuss enhancing mutual cooperation.

According to a statement from the UAE presidency, the meeting took place at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi, where the leaders “explored various aspects of the relationship between the UAE and Iraq, particularly the Kurdistan Region.”

“They discussed ways to foster and expand cooperation for the benefit of both nations, aiming to achieve sustainable development and prosperity.” The two leaders also exchanged views on several issues of mutual interest.

“The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Football Association, Ali bin Hammad Al Shamisi, Secretary General of the Supreme National Security Council, and Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State.