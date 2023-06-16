UAE, Saudi Arabia ban release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Shafaq News / Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, the highly anticipated new release in the saga has been banned in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, as reported by Esquire Middle East.

The movie has been pulled from release in the region due to it not being able to pass censorship requirements.

The movie was supposed to release in cinemas on June 22 and is a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse which released in 2018.

Speculations were circulating online and cinemas across these countries were contacted for confirmation, according to the report by Esquire Middle East, Vox Cinemas received word that the movie will not be releasing in UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Movies that release in the UAE and in the region are subject to guidelines and must adhere to local values and customs.

Previously, the Disney and Pixar movie – Lightyear was banned over not reflecting local values.

(Arabian Business)