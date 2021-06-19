U.S. to remove its troops and capabilities from the Middle East to be redeployed in other regions

Shafaq News/ The Pentagon clarified, on Friday, that removing its troops and capabilities from the Middle East this summer is to be redeployed in other regions.

Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica McNulty said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had directed the commander of US Central Command to remove certain forces – primarily air defense assets – from the region in the coming months.

McNulty added “Some of these assets will be returned to the United States for much-needed maintenance and repair. Some of them will be redeployed to other regions,”.

The Pentagon stressed the decision was made “in close co-ordination with host nations and with a clear eye on preserving our ability to meet our security commitments”.

The spokeswoman emphasized that these changes will not be detrimental to US posture or national security interests in the Middle East.

“We also retain the flexibility to rapidly flow forces back into the Middle East as conditions warrant," she said.

“Our enduring commitment in the region is very clear from the incredible range of partnership activities and close defense consultations we conduct to our significant remaining ground, air and naval footprint."

Hundreds of troops will also be redeployed as the Biden administration focuses on Asia and aims to de-escalate tension with Iran.