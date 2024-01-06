U.S Secretary Blinken meets with Turkish officials to address regional conflicts

Shafaq News/ Antony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, initiated a diplomatic trip visiting the leaders of Turkey to discuss increasing tensions in the Middle East countries.

In Istanbul, Blinken met with Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

According to the U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, Blinken stressed the necessity to avoid escalation in the Middle East, release the hostages, and expand humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

The Secretary of State also highlighted the importance of moving towards a more comprehensive and long-lasting regional peace where Israel’s security needs are met alongside building an independent Palestinian state.

Blinken also aspires to complete the negotiations regarding Gaza’s governance after Israel successfully eliminates Hamas.

Blinken visits to the region included Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel and the occupied West Bank.

The conflict started on Oct. 7 when Hamas fighters attacked the Israeli settlements surrounding Gaza, killing about 1,200 people and capturing 240.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, Israel’s retaliatory aggression had killed about 23,000 Palestinians in Gaza; most are children and women.