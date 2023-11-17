U.S. Department of Education launches investigations into Antisemitism and Islamophobia

Shafaq News/ The U.S. Department of Education has initiated investigations into seven educational institutions, including Cornell University, Columbia University, and the University of Pennsylvania, following complaints regarding alleged incidents of antisemitism and Islamophobia. This marks the first such probe by the Department since the October 7 Hamas terror attack on Israel.

According to CNN, the investigations, encompassing five cases of antisemitism and two cases of Islamophobia, were launched under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, emphasizing the responsibility of universities and K-12 schools to provide a discrimination-free environment for all students. The institutions under investigation include Lafayette College, Wellesley College, The Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, and the Maize Unified School District.

The Department of Education, upon conclusion of the investigations, will provide recommendations to the schools. Failure to comply may result in the risk of losing federal funding.

The move comes amidst heightened tensions on college campuses related to the Israel-Hamas conflict, with instances of threatening antisemitic behavior and online threats being reported.

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona emphasized the commitment to fostering safe and inclusive educational environments, stating that hate has no place in schools.

The Department of Education has updated its discrimination complaint form to specify that protection under Title VI extends to students perceived to be Jewish, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh, or based on other shared ancestry or ethnic characteristics. Listening sessions with K-12 school leaders and upcoming webinars address strategies for preventing and responding to hate-based campus incidents.