Two injured in an explosion in Raqqa

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-04T19:20:34+0000
Shafaq News/ Two people were injured in an IED explosion in the city of Raqqa earlier today, Monday, according to local sources.

The sources told Shafaq News agency that an explosive device planted by unknown persons in a military vehicle near the White Park, west of the city center of Raqqa, exploded at 6:30 pm. The explosion resulted in wounding two people.

The sources added that the Internal Security Forces of Raqqa Civil Council headed to the site and started an investigation into the incident.

