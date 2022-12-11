Two ISIS officials killed by US forces in raid in Syria: CENTCOM

Shafaq News/ US military killed two ISIS officials in a helicopter raid in eastern Syria early Sunday morning, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) announced in a statement.

One of the ISIS officials killed in the raid was a Syrian Province official involved in plotting and facilitating Islamic State operations in the region.

The raid itself was the result of extensive planning, and current assessments show that no civilians were killed or injured.

"ISIS continues to represent a threat to the security and stability of the region. This operation reaffirms CENTCOM’s steadfast commitment to ensuring the group’s enduring defeat," said Joe Buccino, a CENTCOM spokesperson.

"The death of these ISIS officials will disrupt the terrorist organization’s ability to further plot and carry out destabilizing attacks in the Middle East," he said.