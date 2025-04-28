Turkiye’s Erdoğan: Syria on path to recovery

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Syria is making progress toward recovery despite ongoing challenges.

Speaking at an official event, Erdoğan confirmed that his country is continuing contacts with the new Syrian administration to support full stabilization, noting that Ankara had hosted millions of Syrian refugees and would not forcibly repatriate any of them.

"We are hosting more than four million migrants, and we will hold accountable anyone who treats them with racism," Erdogan said, accusing Western powers of encouraging migration and then abandoning their responsibilities toward migrants.

Approximately 200,000 refugees, he added, had voluntarily returned to Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad regime.

Earlier, Turkiye’s Ministry of Defense revealed an agreement between Ankara and the new Syrian government to establish a joint operations center inside Syria.