Turkiye neutralizes six PKK members in Syria, seizes weapons in Iraqi Kurdistan cave

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, on Friday, the neutralizing of six members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members in northern Syria, and seizing weapons and military equipment in Iraqi Kurdistan.

In a statement, the ministry revealed that the operation took place in the areas of the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operations.

Notably, Turkiye uses the term “neutralize” to indicate that a PKK member has been killed, injured, or captured.

No further information was provided about the exact location and the nature of the operation.

Operation Peace Spring, launched by Turkiye on October 9, 2019, and concluding on November 25, 2019, aimed to establish a "safe zone" by driving Kurdish forces away from the Turkish-Syrian border. During this time, Turkish forces and their allies captured key territories, including Ras al-Ayn, Tell Abyad, and sections of the strategic M4 highway, securing control over an area of approximately 4,820 square kilometers.

Operation Euphrates Shield, initiated on August 24, 2016, and concluded on March 29, 2017, targeted both the Islamic State and Kurdish forces in northern Syria. This campaign led to the capture of significant territories such as Jarabulus, al-Bab, and Dabiq, with Turkish forces securing a total area of around 2,055 square kilometers.

In addition, the Turkish Ministry of Defense revealed, in another statement that the army seized weapons and military equipment in a cave believed to be a PKK hideout in Duhok, in the Iraqi Kurdistan. Items confiscated include a thermobaric rocket launcher, AK-47 assault rifles, over 500 rounds of ammunition, grenades, IED mechanisms, radios, and organizational documents.

The PKK, labeled a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union, has been waging an armed insurgency against the Turkish government since the 1980s in pursuit of greater autonomy for Kurds in Turkiye. This prolonged conflict has resulted in tens of thousands of fatalities, prompting Turkiye to carry out cross-border military operations targeting PKK bases in Iraq and YPG forces in Syria, which Ankara considers offshoots of the PKK.