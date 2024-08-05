Turkiye, Japan urge citizens to leave Lebanon over war fears

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Turkiye and Japan urged their citizens to leave Lebanon and avoid traveling to the south, while South Korea's Foreign Ministry called on Koreans in Lebanon and Israel to leave the countries as soon as possible due to fears of a war breaking out between Hezbollah and Israel.

Currently, around 530 South Koreans live in Israel, 130 in Lebanon, and 110 in Iran.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry's statement urged Turkish citizens to avoid "unnecessary travel to Lebanon" and those currently in Lebanon "to leave" while commercial flights are still operating.

The statement added, "Our citizens in Lebanon should be cautious and avoid going to Nabatieh, South Lebanon, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel provinces unless necessary."

The Japanese Foreign Ministry urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country, issuing an "evacuation warning" for all parts of Lebanon.

The South Korean Foreign Ministry issued a Level 3 travel warning, which represents departure warnings for all areas of Israel and Lebanon, and a Level 4 or travel ban to the Gaza Strip.

Most areas in Iran are under a "Level 2" travel warning, advising against unnecessary travel, except for some border regions., according to the ministry.

Last Wednesday, the United States advised its citizens wishing to leave Lebanon to start planning their departure immediately.

The British government also advised its citizens to leave Lebanon, while Canada warned its citizens against traveling to Israel, citing the security risks posed by the regional conflict.

These warnings came with expectations from US and Israeli officials that Iran and Hezbollah may launch an attack on Israel on Monday in response to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr.