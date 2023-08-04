Turkish-backed forces eliminate ISIS leader in Idlib, Syria

Shafaq News / Abu Hudhayfah al-Ansari, the spokesperson of ISIS terrorist organization, announced the death of the group's leader, Abu al-Husayn al-Qurashi, and the selection of Abu Hafs al-Hashimi al-Qurashi as the new leader.

In a recorded audio message attributed to the spokesperson, disseminated on a Telegram channel affiliated with the organization on Thursday evening, al-Ansari revealed that al-Qurashi was killed in clashes with Turkish-backed factions in the Idlib countryside.

Additionally, he stated that Ankara-backed factions had apprehended the former ISIS spokesperson, Abu Omar al-Muhajir, along with several others from the organization.

Last April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had announced the supposed death of the "presumed leader" of ISIS in Syria during an operation conducted by Turkish intelligence.

During a televised interview at the time, Erdogan stated, "I would like to share new information during this meeting... There has been a development in our fierce battle against terrorist organizations... Turkish intelligence has been tracking for a long time an individual known as the leader of ISIS, Abu al-Husayn al-Qurashi... This is the first time we are announcing this news... the news of the elimination of this individual during an operation conducted by Turkish intelligence in Syria... and we will continue our work in combating terrorist organizations without exception."

Earlier, on November 30, ISIS announced the death of its former leader, Abu Hasan al-Hashimi al-Qurashi, and appointed Abu al-Husayn al-Qurashi as his successor.

In mid-April, the United States conducted a helicopter airstrike in northern Syria as part of an operation, claiming that the organization was planning attacks in Europe and the Middle East.

The U.S. Central Command declared the killing of a prominent ISIS leader in this operation.