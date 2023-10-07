Turkish army announces destruction of PKK targets in northern Syria

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense confirmed the destruction of 15 targets belonging to the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) during an air operation in northern Syria on Saturday.

The process is part of the Turkish security services' "Heroes" initiative to combat terrorism nationwide, triggered by a recent attempted terrorist attack near the Interior Ministry building in central Ankara.

The Turkish Ministry of Defense also neutralized 26 PKK members after an attack on the Dabiq military base north of Syria.