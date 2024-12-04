Turkish airstrikes neutralize nine PKK members in northern Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, on Wednesday, the neutralization of nine members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in an airstrike in northern Iraq.

Turkiye uses the term "neutralize" to indicate that a member has been killed or captured.

The ministry stated on X, “As a result of the air operations carried out in northern Iraq between 29 November and 1 December 2024, a total of 9 PKK terrorists were neutralized, 6 in the Hakurk region and 3 in the Gara region.”

Since the start of 2024, Turkiye has conducted 1,600 airstrikes in the Kurdistan Region, primarily concentrated in Duhok with 526 attacks, followed by 405 in Erbil, 135 in al-Sulaymaniyah, and 10 in Nineveh.

Moreover, the Turkish Ministry of Defense reported that 2,505 PKK militants have been neutralized since the beginning of 2024.

The PKK is a Kurdish militant political organization founded in 1978 by Abdullah Öcalan. Initially advocating for an independent Kurdish state, the PKK now seeks greater autonomy and rights for Kurds in Turkiye.

The group is involved in an ongoing conflict with the Turkish state and operates mainly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.

The PKK is considered a terrorist organization by several countries, including Turkiye, the US, and the EU.