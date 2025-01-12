Turkiye “neutralizes” nine PKK members in northern Iraq, Syria

Shafaq News/ Turkish forces “neutralized” nine members of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) in northern Iraq and Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

The term “neutralize” is commonly used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the individuals were either killed, captured, or surrendered during military operations.

On X, the ministry stated, “Three PKK terrorists were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock and Matin [Mountain] regions of northern Iraq.”

“An additional six were neutralized in the Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring operation zones in northern Syria,” the ministry noted.

The Ministry emphasized that the “fight against terrorism will continue,” reaffirming Turkiye’s commitment to combatting terrorist groups in the region.

Yesterday, Turkish forces “neutralized” 11 PKK members in the Hakurk, Matin, and Gara regions of northern Iraq.

Since the beginning of January, the Turkish forces have neutralized more than 45 PKK fighters. In 2024, Turkiye neutralized about 3,000. “3,038 terrorists were neutralized, 1,330 caves/shelters were destroyed, and 2,450 weapons and more than 910,000 pieces of ammunition were seized,” the ministry said.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by the US, and the EU.