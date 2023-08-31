Turkish, Russian presidents discuss grain export in Moscow summit

Shafaq News / In a joint press conference held in Moscow on Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan revealed that President Vladimir Putin of Russia and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan are poised to delve into discussions pertaining to the export of cereals. Fidan emphatically affirmed his nation's unwavering commitment to tireless endeavors, as Turkey fervently seeks avenues to resuscitate the accord.

During the shared media briefing alongside his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, Fidan expounded, "Our initiatives shall persist with regard to the cereals agreement, which bears immense significance for global food security, stability, and tranquility." Drawing attention to the United Nations' formulation of a fresh set of proposals, assisted by Turkey's contribution, Fidan underscored the belief that such endeavors form a suitable bedrock for the reinvigoration of the agreement.