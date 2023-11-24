Turkish MoFA: Israel employed media deception and killed 6,000 children in Gaza

Shafaq News / Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan condemned institutionalized media distortion as a precursor to past occupations in Afghanistan and Iraq and current actions against the Gaza Strip. He highlighted Israel's resort to this type of misinformation after causing the deaths of 14,000 individuals, including 6,000 children in the Strip.

This statement was conveyed via a video message on Friday to the International Summit on Strategic Communication in Istanbul, organized by the Turkish Presidency's communications department.

Fidan expressed that "the international system and geopolitical equation are undergoing a transformation, with strategic competition reaching its peak since the end of the Cold War." He explained that "competition among nations has surpassed the traditional sphere due to the impact of technological advancements, witnessing threats to the global system such as media manipulation and cyberattacks that enable individuals to threaten nations."

The Turkish Foreign Minister pointed out that "innovations like communication technologies, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence can be exploited for malicious purposes in the hands of adversaries, with artificial intelligence being the strongest example."

He emphasized, "Israel resorts to media manipulation in an attempt to defend itself after causing the deaths of over 14,000, including 6,000 children in Gaza."

"This is why Israel bombs hospitals and accuses others of doing so, searching for tunnels beneath hospitals."

Fidan continued, stating, "Israel's primary goal in this fabricated narrative is to blur the lines of occupation and continue its practices in Jerusalem, the West Bank, and Gaza, ultimately eroding the two-state solution."