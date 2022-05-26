Turkish MGK hints at new ops on southern border

Shafaq News / Turkey's top security body hinted Thursday at a new military operation on the country's southern border following recent statements from Turkish officials and clashes with fighters from the Kurdistan Workers Party.

"Current and future military operations being conducted on Turkey’s southern borders do not target the territorial integrity of its neighbors, but stem from national security needs and will contribute to their security as well," the Turkish National Security Council (MGK) said in a statement.

In a three-hour meeting chaired by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and attended by relevant ministers and commanders, operations and investigations against the PKK were discussed.

The MGK called on countries harboring "terrorist groups and violating international law" to drop this position and pay attention to Ankara's security concerns, highlighting that Turkey fulfills its obligations in international organizations and alliances with the spirit of an ally and in accordance with the principle of pacta sunt servanda, meaning agreements must be kept.

On Monday, President Erdoğan said Turkey would take steps to complete the remainder of a 30-kilometer (18-mile) safe zone along its southern border.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched three military operations across its border in northern Syria against the PKK.

(Daily Sabah)