Turkish Armed Forces Neutralize Hundreds of PKK Members in 2023

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Turkish forces "neutralizes" about 900 PKK fighters in 2023.

Zaki Akturk, Adviser on Press and Public Relations of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense, revealed that 892 PKK members had been neutralized by Turkish forces within Turkey and in northern Iraq and Syria since the beginning of the current year.

Akturk disclosed that 44 PKK elements were neutralized in military operations conducted inside and outside the country in the past seven days alone.

Highlighting the "success" of past military endeavors. Akturk explained that Turkish forces had neutralized 38,235 militants since July 24, 2015, in military operations carried out domestically and beyond Turkey's borders.

Addressing concerns over border security, Akturk also shared statistics regarding the efforts to prevent illegal border crossings.

"Turkish border guards apprehended 193 individuals attempting to enter Turkish territory illegally during the past seven days."

Akturk added that the total number of individuals arrested while attempting to enter Turkish territory illegally since the beginning of this year has reached 4,258.