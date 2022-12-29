Turkey wouldn't take steps against 'Syrian brothers’

Shafaq News/ Ankara "will not take any action against the people of Syria." Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said after talks with his Syrian counterpart Ali Mahmoud Abbas in Moscow on December 28.

"I especially want to stress that we absolutely will not take any steps against our brothers living in Turkey and Syria..." Anadolu News Agency quoted the minister as saying.

On December 28, the Turkish and Syrian defense ministers met in Moscow for the first time in 11 years. The Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu attend the meeting.

Akar noted that the main issue on the agenda was combating terrorism. The Turkish side declared respect for Syria's territorial integrity.