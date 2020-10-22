Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Turkey conducts a major operation against ISIS in Istanbul

Category: World

Date: 2020-10-22T06:10:11+0000
Turkey conducts a major operation against ISIS in Istanbul

Shafaq News / The Turkish security forces in Istanbul launched a security operation against ISIS.

Security sources told Anadolu Agency that the Anti-Terrorism Division of the General Security Directorate in Istanbul began a security operation to apprehend people with suspected ties to ISIS organization.

The agency indicated that the security operation involves the special operations units as it targets many specific addresses.

The sources reported that the security forces were able to arrest a large number of suspects, while the operation is still underway to locate others.


related

McGurk: Turkey refused to close its borders to ISIS

Date: 2019-10-20 14:02:13
McGurk: Turkey refused to close its borders to ISIS

"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Date: 2020-09-01 08:54:46
"ISIS Prince in Turkey" arrested

Turkey arrests four Iraqis suspected of being from ISIS affiliation

Date: 2019-10-15 12:30:51
Turkey arrests four Iraqis suspected of being from ISIS affiliation

Pentagon: ISIS benefited from Turkey's move and prepares for a surprise

Date: 2019-11-20 08:16:37
Pentagon: ISIS benefited from Turkey's move and prepares for a surprise

Turkey deports dozens of foreigners: We are not a hotel for ISIS

Date: 2019-12-03 10:21:03
Turkey deports dozens of foreigners: We are not a hotel for ISIS

Corona virus death toll rises in Turkey, more than 300 reported

Date: 2020-03-25 08:43:53
Corona virus death toll rises in Turkey, more than 300 reported

SDF reveals evacuation plan from Ras Al Ain

Date: 2019-10-20 12:59:48
SDF reveals evacuation plan from Ras Al Ain

Turkey: Manama's statements "do not reflect the reality"

Date: 2020-08-03 18:45:31
Turkey: Manama's statements "do not reflect the reality"