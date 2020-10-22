Turkey conducts a major operation against ISIS in Istanbul

Shafaq News / The Turkish security forces in Istanbul launched a security operation against ISIS.

Security sources told Anadolu Agency that the Anti-Terrorism Division of the General Security Directorate in Istanbul began a security operation to apprehend people with suspected ties to ISIS organization.

The agency indicated that the security operation involves the special operations units as it targets many specific addresses.

The sources reported that the security forces were able to arrest a large number of suspects, while the operation is still underway to locate others.