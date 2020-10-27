Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Turkey accuses the PKK of carrying out a suicide attack in Hatay

Category: World

Date: 2020-10-27T06:34:20+0000
Turkey accuses the PKK of carrying out a suicide attack in Hatay

Shafaq News / Two security sources announced that a bomb attack occurred in southern Turkey, which is believed to be the result of a suicide bombing.

Hatay Governor, Rahmi Dogan, said that the explosion took place on Monday evening in the city of Iskenderun, adding that no casualties were registered.

A Turkish security source said that the two suspects belonged to the PKK and that an army sergeant was injured in the bombing. One of them detonated a bomb when he was about to get arrested, while the other fled.

PKK has been leading a rebellion against the Turkish government since 1984, and is classified as a terrorist party in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.


related

Turkey neutralizes PKK member wanted by Interpol

Date: 2020-10-20 10:59:36
Turkey neutralizes PKK member wanted by Interpol

Turkey arrests a PKK member who participated in Kayseri attack back in 2016

Date: 2020-10-23 14:38:13
Turkey arrests a PKK member who participated in Kayseri attack back in 2016

Turkey: Manama's statements "do not reflect the reality"

Date: 2020-08-03 18:45:31
Turkey: Manama's statements "do not reflect the reality"

A new earthquake strikes Turkey

Date: 2020-01-26 10:39:24
A new earthquake strikes Turkey

Davutoglu: Turkey’s power projection risks military clash in Mediterranean

Date: 2020-09-03 16:40:35
Davutoglu: Turkey’s power projection risks military clash in Mediterranean

Turkey: YPG caused many Kurds to emigrate from Syria

Date: 2019-08-15 13:07:10
Turkey: YPG caused many Kurds to emigrate from Syria

Corona virus death toll rises in Turkey, more than 300 reported

Date: 2020-03-25 08:43:53
Corona virus death toll rises in Turkey, more than 300 reported

U.S. Embassy in Turkey issues alert on potential attacks

Date: 2020-10-23 14:20:24
U.S. Embassy in Turkey issues alert on potential attacks