Turkey accuses the PKK of carrying out a suicide attack in Hatay

Shafaq News / Two security sources announced that a bomb attack occurred in southern Turkey, which is believed to be the result of a suicide bombing.

Hatay Governor, Rahmi Dogan, said that the explosion took place on Monday evening in the city of Iskenderun, adding that no casualties were registered.

A Turkish security source said that the two suspects belonged to the PKK and that an army sergeant was injured in the bombing. One of them detonated a bomb when he was about to get arrested, while the other fled.

PKK has been leading a rebellion against the Turkish government since 1984, and is classified as a terrorist party in Turkey, the United States and the European Union.