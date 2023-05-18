Turkey To Forge Strategic Roadmap For Rapprochement with Syria, Foreign Minister Says

Shafaq News/ Turkey will establish a committee tasked with devising a comprehensive roadmap for restoring ties with Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

In a move poised to recalibrate the frosty relations between the two nations, Cavusoglu told reporters, "we have resolved to construct a roadmap. Soon, a committee will be formed within the purview of the foreign ministry, working in tandem with other departments, to initiate the design of this roadmap."

This notable assertion trails a consequential ministerial conclave convened in Moscow last week. This diplomatic assembly, graced by the presence of top diplomats from Russia, Iran, Turkey, and Syria, primarily focused on fanning the embers of reconciliation between Ankara and Damascus.

Labelling the dialogue "constructive", Cavusoglu's comments signal a remarkable pivot in the traditionally strained ties between the two neighboring states.

The impending committee's establishment, as elucidated by Cavusoglu, marks a robust approach towards fostering a climate of normalization, spotlighting Turkey's assertive stance in this diplomatic endeavor.