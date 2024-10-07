Tunisian president wins second term with 90.7% of vote amid low turnout, opposition contestation

Shafaq News/ Tunisia’s President Kais Saied secured a second term in office with 90.7% of the vote, the country's election commission announced on Monday. The election, marked by a lack of competition, comes as Saied has held near-total control over the state since 2021.

Approximately 2.4 million voters backed Saied, while his imprisoned rival Alayaachi Zammel received 197,000 votes (7.35%). Former MP Zouhair Maghzaoui garnered 52,000 votes (1.97%). Voter turnout stood at 28.8%, the lowest since the 2011 revolution that ousted longtime ruler Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

Earlier on Monday, the two losing candidates cast doubt on the results of an exit poll announced Sunday night, which had projected Saied’s overwhelming victory.

Maghzaoui described the poll results, which showed Saied winning more than 89% of the vote before official results were released, as "inaccurate and misleading."

In a media statement following the conclusion of the presidential election, Maghzaoui said, "The exit poll results are preparing public opinion to accept results that the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) will announce later."

He called on the military and state institutions to "safeguard the election and Tunisia's future," expressing confidence that "state institutions will release results different from those announced in the poll."

Meanwhile, Zammel's campaign condemned the state television's broadcast of the exit poll, which confirmed Saied’s lead.

In a statement, Zammel's team accused the national television channel of "publishing a purported election survey in violation of legal regulations, intending to shape public opinion to accept predetermined results."