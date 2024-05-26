Trump warns of national breakdown if Biden gets a 2nd term

Shafaq News / Former President Donald Trump has warned that President Joe Biden's second term could result in "the country's disintegration."

In his speech to the National Libertarian Party Conference in Washington, Trump emphasised the need of "getting rid of the worst president in history."

He stated, "We will do it together, or there is a threat that nothing will be left of the country in another four years."

Trump described Biden as an "incompetent and corrupt tyrant."

Notably, the United States presidential election is slated for November 5, 2024, with Biden and Trump as the leading candidates.