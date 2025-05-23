Trump to Apple: Manufacture iPhones in US or face 25% tariff

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US President Donald Trump warned Apple that iPhones sold in the United States must be produced domestically or face a 25% tariff.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones sold in the United States to be manufactured and built in the United States — not India or anyplace else,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “If that is not the case, a tariff of at least 25% must be paid.”

Apple shares fell 2.5% in pre-market trading following the announcement, dragging tech indices lower.

The company recently expanded production in India to reduce reliance on China, stating that most iPhones sold in the US this quarter will be assembled there.

While fully assembled smartphones are temporarily exempt from US tariffs on Chinese goods, many iPhone components remain subject to import duties, which Apple estimates to cost the company around $900 million this quarter.

Apple has not responded to Trump’s latest remarks, but experts say a sustained tariff threat could reshape global electronics supply chains and renew tensions over US industrial policy.