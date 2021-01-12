Trump dismisses calls for removal as House prepares to act

Shafaq News/ President Trump brushed aside calls for his removal over last week's attack at the Capitol, saying the 25th Amendment is "of zero risk to me, but will come back to haunt Joe Biden."

"Be careful what you wish for," Mr. Trump said in Alamo, Texas, during a visit to the border. He said the impeachment effort mounted by House Democrats is "dangerous for the USA, especially at this very tender time."

The president's remarks came hours after he declined to take any responsibility for the deadly assault on the Capitol that left five dead. Speaking to reporters before boarding Air Force One, Mr. Trump claimed his speech to supporters before they stormed the Capitol was "totally appropriate."

The House is moving forward with plans to impeach the president if Vice President Mike Pence fails to invoke the 25th Amendment, which allows a majority of the Cabinet to remove the president from office. House Democrats plan to bring a resolution to the floor Tuesday evening calling on Pence to take action, and will move forward on Wednesday with a vote on impeaching Mr. Trump if Pence declines.

Democrats have moved swiftly on efforts to remove Mr. Trump from office following the assault last week on the Capitol, arguing his repeated unfounded claims the election was stolen and heated rhetoric during a rally just before the attack incited the violence on January 6. Appearing at the rally near the White House, Mr. Trump urged supporters in attendance to "fight like hell."

An article of impeachment introduced in the House on Monday and backed by more than 200 Democrats accuses Mr. Trump of "incitement of insurrection," and says he "gravely endangered the security of the United States and its institutions of government."

