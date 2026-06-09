Trump confirms safe recovery of US Apache crew after crash

Shafaq News- Washington

The crew of a US Army Apache helicopter that crashed near the Strait of Hormuz was recovered unharmed, US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday.

Speaking on the tarmac at John F. Kennedy International Airport before returning to Washington, Trump said the administration would release additional details later in the day.

Earlier, The New York Times cited people familiar with the matter as saying the aircraft came down on Monday near the strategic waterway.

Officials have yet to determine whether Iranian fire, a mechanical fault, or another factor caused the incident.