Trump calls for new leadership in Iran amid protests

US President Donald Trump on Saturday called for new leadership in Iran, as anti-government protests driven by economic hardship continue across the country.

In an interview with Politico, Trump said Iran’s leadership governs through repression, accusing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of responsibility for widespread violence and destruction during the unrest.

“It's time to look for new leadership in Iran”, he added

Khamenei, meanwhile, had blamed Trump for casualties and damage linked to the protests, adding that the US president misrepresented violent groups as speaking for the Iranian people.

Protests erupted in late December amid worsening economic conditions and expanded into nationwide demonstrations challenging Iran’s clerical leadership. While the intensity of unrest appeared to ease in recent days, rights group HRANA has reported more than 3,000 deaths. Independent verification remains difficult, however, due to prolonged internet restrictions.

Trump had previously urged Iranians to continue protesting and said he had suspended contacts with Iranian officials until what he described as the killing of protesters stopped. A day later, he claimed that he had been informed that the violence had ceased.

