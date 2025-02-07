Trump again on “USAID”: close it down

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump on Friday reiterated his call for the closure of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), intensifying his ongoing campaign against the government agency.

In a post on his social media platform "Truth Social," Trump wrote in all capital letters: "Corruption has reached levels rarely seen before. Close it down!" He accused USAID of leading the "crazy radical left" and alleged it was involved in "unfathomable fraud."

Trump's comments came after USAID announced on Wednesday that all of its employees, including those working abroad, would be placed on administrative leave starting Friday.

In response to his criticisms, Trump placed the agency under the direct supervision of Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Reports suggest that USAID's current workforce of approximately 10,000 employees will be reduced to around 300.

Founded in 1961 under a law passed by Congress, USAID is an independent agency that manages an annual budget exceeding $40 billion for global humanitarian and development assistance. Two-thirds of its staff are based overseas.