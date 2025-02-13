Trump administration questions al-Sharaa’s legitimacy: Has he reformed himself?

Shafaq News/ Sebastian Gorka, Deputy Assistant to the US President and Director of Counterterrorism at the US National Security Council, expressed sharp concerns regarding Syria's transitional president, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Gorka raised several critical questions about al-Sharaa's leadership, emphasizing doubts over his legitimacy and political transformation.

With over 24 years of experience studying extremist groups globally, Gorka recently assumed his role in President Donald Trump’s administration, bringing valuable expertise. He previously served as an advisor to Trump on counterterrorism during the president’s first term.

In an interview with Al-Hurra TV, Gorka was asked whether the US recognized Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Muhammad al-Jolani, as the legitimate president of Syria. Gorka responded, “Does he control all of Syria? No. He does not. He was a jihadist for a long time. Has he reformed himself? Is he a better man now? Does he believe in a representative (democratic) government?”

Gorka further stressed that these questions should be posed to the Christians, Alawites, and other communities who have suffered due to the jihadist movement led by al-Sharaa.

Since the fall of Bashar al-Assad, the new Syrian administration has faced mounting accusations of human rights abuses, including killings, abductions, and violations against the country’s minority groups.

Gorka also remarked, “In my 24 years of studying jihadist movements, I have never seen a successful jihadist leader evolve into a democrat or embrace a representative government.”

When asked about the legitimacy of al-Sharaa’s presidency, Gorka declined to offer a direct answer, suggesting that the matter should be addressed by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Following al-Sharaa’s appointment as transitional president, a spokesperson from the US State Department stated Al-Hurra, saying, “We are closely monitoring the developments in Syria. The United States continues to advocate for a comprehensive political transition in the country.”

The spokesperson also emphasized the importance of preventing Syria from becoming a breeding ground for international terrorism, adding, “It is critical to deny malicious foreign actors the opportunity to exploit Syria’s transformation for their own interests.”