Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Trump accepted more than $40,000 in gifts

Category: World

Date: 2021-01-21T05:46:09+0000
Trump accepted more than $40,000 in gifts

Shafaq News/ Former President Donald Trump accepted more than $40,000 in gifts in his last year in office, including freebies from executives of the Boeing Co., Apple Inc. and Ford Motor Co., according to his final financial disclosure report released Wednesday and reported by Bloomberg.

The most expensive, A $25,970 bronze statue depicting U.S. Marines raising the American flag on Iwo Jima during World War II, presented by the president of the Denver-based Greatest Generations Foundation. 

Presidents and their families may accept gifts from U.S. citizens as long as they don’t violate conflict-of-interest or bribery laws. Trump’s disclosure, which listed 10 gifts, was the fourth of his presidency, but the previous ones listed no gifts.

Trump is worth US$2.5 billion, down about US$500 million from when he took office, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His buildings are saddled with more than US$1 billion in debt, most of it coming due in the next three years and more than a third of it personally guaranteed.

related

Biden calls on Senate to pursue impeachment, Trump to promote peace in our country

Date: 2021-01-14 08:41:46
Biden calls on Senate to pursue impeachment, Trump to promote peace in our country

Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day

Date: 2021-01-16 07:04:21
Trump plans to depart Washington the morning of Inauguration Day

Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker as Protests Raged

Date: 2020-06-01 09:12:25
Trump Took Shelter in White House Bunker as Protests Raged

Congress faces Christmas showdown with Trump over tech and defense bill

Date: 2020-12-08 08:15:50
Congress faces Christmas showdown with Trump over tech and defense bill

Mary Trump says Uncle Donald is in 'uncontrollable rage'

Date: 2020-11-06 10:19:54
Mary Trump says Uncle Donald is in 'uncontrollable rage'

Doctors: Trump has likely suffered severe symptoms of Corona infection

Date: 2020-10-05 06:31:03
Doctors: Trump has likely suffered severe symptoms of Corona infection

Trump and Kim Jong-un secret messages detailed in Bob Woodward's upcoming book

Date: 2020-08-13 14:47:06
Trump and Kim Jong-un secret messages detailed in Bob Woodward's upcoming book

US updates: Congressional lawmakers removed as protestors smash through Capitol's entrances

Date: 2021-01-06 21:14:15
US updates: Congressional lawmakers removed as protestors smash through Capitol's entrances