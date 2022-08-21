Tree-hugging world championship took place in Arctic Finland

Shafaq News/ The third annual Finnish Arctic Tree Hugging Championship took place on August 20, in Levi, Kittilä, Lapland.

The competition is a fun way to draw attention to nature and to the fact that trees and forests, and nature in general, can really bring well-being to your life and help you feel better when you are stressed.

There are three main events:

Speedhugging: In a clearly marked area, hug as many trees as possible in one minute, with each hug lasting at least five seconds.

Dedication: The most creative hug of a specific tree chosen by the participant, for a maximum of one minute.

Freestyle: The most creative hug. The style is open to the competitor's own interpretation, one tree only, for a maximum of one minute.

The 2022 World Champion Tree Hugger is Ms Ani Lankila (wearing a bear costume). She is originally from Helsinki in southern Finland, but now lives in Levi.

