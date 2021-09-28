Report

Three Taliban fighters killed, fingers pointing at ISKP

Date: 2021-09-28T15:39:44+0000
Shafaq News/ Three Taliban guards have been killed by unidentified individuals in eastern Kunar province, an official said on Tuesday.

Afghan media said that the attackers stormed a check-post in Tsawkai district on Monday night.

"The gunmen, traveling in a Corolla vehicle, opened fire at the checkpoint, killing three and injuring two Taliban members," Afghan media said, quoting an official.

A manhunt is underway to arrest the killers. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident.

BBC reporter, Daud Junbish, tweeted, "Three armed Taliban killed and two wounded by unidentified gunmen on motorbikes in eastern Kunar province."

"The attack took place in Tsawkai district. No one claimed responsibility so far. The area was one of the safest even during the previous government and locals are shocked," he concluded.

Afghan Journalist, Bilal Sarwari, quoted locals in Tsawkai, "Last night ISKP fighters assassinated theee Taliban soldiers and wounded two Taliban soldiers in Sawkay district Bazaar in KUNAR province. ISKP militants took weapons from Taliban soldiers they killed and wounded."

