The “mysterious virus” triggers maximum alert in the UK

Shafaq News/ The UK health authorities have entered a state of "maximum alert" following a rise in cases of the HMPV virus, also known as the "mysterious virus" originating from China.

Earlier this month, China imposed emergency measures after a significant increase in cases of the virus, which affected the northern regions of the country. Social media posts showed hospital wards overcrowded with young children exhibiting symptoms similar to COVID-19, including fever, cough, and sore throat.

Local Chinese reports displayed scenes of patients wearing masks inside hospitals, evoking unsettling memories of the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2019.

The UK Health Security Agency confirmed the rise in cases, with a positive test rate of 4.9%, the highest recorded among individuals over 80 years old, at 7.3%, according to the "Mirror" news website.

Data revealed that 7,826 samples had been tested, prompting recommendations for mask-wearing to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, Amanda Pritchard, CEO of NHS England, expressed concern about the impact of winter illnesses on healthcare services. “It's hard to describe the challenges frontline workers are facing right now. We're worried about the impact of flu and other viruses on our patients and healthcare services”, she stated on X, adding that "Despite the immense pressure, the empathy and skill demonstrated by emergency department staff is incredible. We have plans to meet the additional demand, including increasing bed capacity and improving ways of working to provide home care."

Pritchard urged the public to seek help when needed, as "early treatment is easier than waiting for symptoms to worsen."